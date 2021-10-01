South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment. It also provides treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services; telephone and online banking, ATM services; debit and credit cards. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SABK. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on South Atlantic Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.70 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

South Atlantic Bancshares stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

