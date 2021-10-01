Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $116.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.40.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.