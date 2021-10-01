$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $2.29. Assurant posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $157.75 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $118.58 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

