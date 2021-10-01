Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Post Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42. Sanderson Farms reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFM. Stephens lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $188.20 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $116.65 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

