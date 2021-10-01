Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 22,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,749,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4,103.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

