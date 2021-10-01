Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 199,605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 92,288.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,463,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

