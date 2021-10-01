Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of KKPNY opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

