Bâloise’s (BLHEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BLHEY opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

