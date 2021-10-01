Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals to C$8.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.35.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$4.83 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.93. The firm has a market cap of C$851.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.41.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at C$991,568.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,750.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.