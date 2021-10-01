Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Hold

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after buying an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 160,399 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at $3,506,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

