Hardwoods Distribution’s (HDI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.92.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$36.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$23.10 and a 52 week high of C$40.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$781.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.67.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4699997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.