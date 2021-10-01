MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Up 6.3%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 15,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 775,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -16.75.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

