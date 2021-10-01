Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, an increase of 1,072.3% from the August 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEVDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.15 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:NEVDF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

