Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.89

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 14072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vroom by 96.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

