Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.88

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 1976678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

YRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.10.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.63. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.