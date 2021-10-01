ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Down 5.1%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.50. 2,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 234,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORIC. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $822.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at $160,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

