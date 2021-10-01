Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Lifted to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.71.

NYSE:ACB opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

