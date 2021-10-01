Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 48,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 526,659 shares.The stock last traded at $24.75 and had previously closed at $25.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after buying an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,513,000 after buying an additional 204,709 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,139,000 after buying an additional 111,530 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.