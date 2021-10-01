Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $946,000 Holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XITK opened at $215.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.03 and a 200-day moving average of $217.07. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $265.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.