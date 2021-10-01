3,137 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Upstart by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.55.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $316.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock worth $438,511,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

