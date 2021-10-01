State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 454,564 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 163,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

