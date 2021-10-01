Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $9,353,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $5,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 403,349 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.