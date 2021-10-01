Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,846.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,673.52 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,783.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,484.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,751,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

