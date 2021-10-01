Insider Buying: Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Buys A$211,305.00 in Stock

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insider Timothy Reed acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.09 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of A$211,305.00 ($150,932.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

