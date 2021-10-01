Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $153,000.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OTRK. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ontrak by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

