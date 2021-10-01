NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.88% of NMI worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NMIH opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

