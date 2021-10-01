Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 57,708 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of AMC Entertainment worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

