ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $233.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average is $207.62.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.