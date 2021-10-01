ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,863 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,008 shares of company stock worth $12,886,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

