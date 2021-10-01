Deutsche Bank AG Sells 120 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Beyond Meat worth $19,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYND. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

