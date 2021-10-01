Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of Huntsman worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

