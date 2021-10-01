Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 92.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

NYSE ESS opened at $319.74 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.52.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

