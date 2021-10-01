Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $14,203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,774,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 118.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

