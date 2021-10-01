Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 52.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 31.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

