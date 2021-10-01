Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 727,385 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 104,048 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.21 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

