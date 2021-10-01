Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,541 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in LHC Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 162.6% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $156.91 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.67 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.04 and its 200 day moving average is $194.04. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

