CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $77.41 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,935.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

