Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,923 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Bunge worth $79,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

