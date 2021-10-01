Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $76,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.