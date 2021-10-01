Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $1.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

