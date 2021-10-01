Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 4,771.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,076,000 after acquiring an additional 420,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $51,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.