Mizuho Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $66.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,310 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.