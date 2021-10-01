Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.81.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$8.77 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.03.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

