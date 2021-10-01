BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.23.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.39. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$4.04 and a 52-week high of C$4.82. The company has a market cap of C$391.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.43.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.