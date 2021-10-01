Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J opened at $132.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

