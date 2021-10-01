John P. Albright Sells 5,889 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CTO stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

