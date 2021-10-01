Jonathan W. Painter Sells 1,803 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KAI stock opened at $204.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.48 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.84.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $47,313,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.