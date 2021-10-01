Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

NYSE MIMO opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

