Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMI. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 112,233 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,862,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,881,000 after buying an additional 363,488 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $3,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

