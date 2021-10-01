Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.50 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.42.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 200,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

